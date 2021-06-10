Joyce Ann (Van Berg) Andersen

October 18, 1942 - June 8, 2021

Joyce Ann (Van Berg) Andersen went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2021. Born in Aurora, NE on October 18, 1942 to Leonard and Margaret (Pence) Van Berg. Joyce spent her early years (with twin sister Judy) in Aurora. Later, she moved with family to Lyons, NE. Joyce graduated Lyons NE high school in 1960, then attended Wayne State College in Wayne NE, where she met and married her husband, Peter L. Andersen in 1963. Joyce lived in Lincoln with her husband Pete for 58 years, until her passing.

Joyce's primary love was being a homemaker and the raising of her two boys. For many years, she was active in the Lincoln Berean Church, Bible studies and the prayer chain. Joyce loved creating crafts, scrapbooks, and knitting. She was a bold follower of Jesus Christ and was an especially stalwart prayer warrior. Joyce was a wonderful mother, faithful wife, and an encourager to people. She made a profound impact on everyone she knew.

Preceded in death by father, mother, stepfather Robert Benson Sr., twin sister Judy Eby, and sister Amy (Benson) Cogdill. Joyce is survived by husband Pete, two sons Corey Andersen (Martha) of Ogallala, Ne, and Collin Andersen of Ottawa, KS, brother Robert C. Benson Jr. (Ree Ann) of Castle Rock, CO, sister Bette (Benson) Drummond of Guadalajara, Mexico, and brother John Van Berg of San Francisco, CA.

Funeral Services to be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Viewing will be held 1 hr. prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available 10 minutes prior at roperandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tabitha Foundation or to a charity of choice. Condolences online at roperandsons.com