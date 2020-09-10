Menu
Joyce E. Culp

January 6, 1960 - September 3, 2020

Joyce E. Culp, 60, of Nebraska City, passed away September 3, 2020. Born January 6, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO to Donald and Doris (Duncan) Mackley. Homemaker. Family members include her husband Paul; daughter Harmony (Jeremiah) Dinslage, Lincoln; grandson Lionel Dinslage; step-daughter: Latisha Coleman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; sisters Sharon (Richard) Eisenberg, St. Joseph, MO, Mary Smith, Lincoln, Kellie (Frank) Ford, Ashland; nieces and nephews. Public Visitation 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday 9/13/2020 at Roper and Sons, 4300 'O' Street. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday (9-14-20) Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 South 70th Street with Pastor Bob Rice officiating. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorials to Children's Hospital and Medical Center, 8200 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68114. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
