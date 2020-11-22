Joyce Elaine Peters

December 2, 1933 – November 18, 2020

Joyce Elaine (Carter) Peters, 86 of Lincoln passed away November 18, 2020. Born December 2, 1933 to Theresa and Samuel Carter in Lincoln. Joyce attended Havelock Elementary and Northeast High School, graduating in 1951. She married the love of her life, Francis Wesley Peters on November 29, 1952. The union took them to Germany where Francis was stationed in the Army. Together they raised five children. Joyce was Office Supervisor at the University Nebraska Registration & Records for 30 years, retiring in 2000. After retiring, she became involved with Baby's in Need. Joyce enjoyed time with her family, reading, sewing, quilting, knitting and her daily devotions.

Survivors include her daughter, Roxanne (Steve) Leach of Lincoln; Guy (Dianne) Peters of Omaha; Rob (Deb) Peters of Lincoln; Cindy Roberts (partner John) of Omaha; Scott (Naomi) Peters of Las Vegas; brother Sam Carter (Virginia) of Lincoln; Eighteen grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Francis W. Peters; parents Theresa and Samuel Carter; step father Henry Peters; sister Patricia Harrington; brother in law Richard Harrington; sister Valerita Ellsworth; sister Sandra Lipskey; brother in law Max Lipskey; sister in law Carol Anderson; brother in law Harry Anderson; great grandchild Tyson Henry Peters.

Funeral service will be held privately. Memorials to COPD Foundation, Tabitha Meals on Wheels or St. John The Apostle Catholic Church. Condolence and live-steam link at wyuka.com.