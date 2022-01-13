Joyce M. Endres

February 11, 1955 - January 10, 2022

Joyce M. Endres, 66, Lincoln passed away January 10, 2022. Born February 11, 1955, in Grinnell, IA to Richard and Ruth (Puls) Hasselbrink. Joyce retired from the Lancaster County Department of Health.

Family members include her sons Matt and Tommy; sisters Susan (Brad) Marlatt and Kathy (Lonnie) Fults; brother Mike (Dana) Hasselbrink; and sister-in-law Marilyn Hasselbrink. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Rick Hasselbrink.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday (1-15-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visitation Friday (1-14-22) from 4-6 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to the American Lung Association. Condolences at Roperandsons.com