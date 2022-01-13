Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce M. Endres
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Joyce M. Endres

February 11, 1955 - January 10, 2022

Joyce M. Endres, 66, Lincoln passed away January 10, 2022. Born February 11, 1955, in Grinnell, IA to Richard and Ruth (Puls) Hasselbrink. Joyce retired from the Lancaster County Department of Health.

Family members include her sons Matt and Tommy; sisters Susan (Brad) Marlatt and Kathy (Lonnie) Fults; brother Mike (Dana) Hasselbrink; and sister-in-law Marilyn Hasselbrink. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Rick Hasselbrink.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday (1-15-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visitation Friday (1-14-22) from 4-6 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to the American Lung Association. Condolences at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.