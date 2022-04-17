Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Preitauer

Joyce Preitauer

March 16, 2022

Joyce Preitauer, 73, of Lincoln, NE, unexpectedly went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 16, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Community Church in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am. A Friends and Family Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg, NE on Sunday, April 24, from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be given to Joyce's favorite Ministries and may be sent to: Family of Joyce Preitauer c/o Glenn Hess, 1333 E Lawn Plaza Drive, York, NE 68467. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.