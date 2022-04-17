Joyce Preitauer

March 16, 2022

Joyce Preitauer, 73, of Lincoln, NE, unexpectedly went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 16, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Community Church in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am. A Friends and Family Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg, NE on Sunday, April 24, from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be given to Joyce's favorite Ministries and may be sent to: Family of Joyce Preitauer c/o Glenn Hess, 1333 E Lawn Plaza Drive, York, NE 68467. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.