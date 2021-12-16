Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
5 Entries
Our thoughts & prayers are with Red & the Timmerman family. We truly enjoyed the time we spent with Joyce & Red this past summer such a remarkable lady & will be missed by so many. God Bless the entire family.
Steve & Marcy Zauha
December 22, 2021
Red, deeply sorry for your loss. I have many great memories of Joyce when we volunteered with the Papillion Historical Society. Prayers to you and your entire family.
Steve Novotny
December 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I remember her as my girlscout leader. Prayers to Red and the family.
Deb Ingram Martin
December 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Joyce was an amazing person. She always made us laugh. Prayers and hugs.
Steve & Deb Young
Friend
December 16, 2021
Red and family. We were so sorry to hear of Joyce's passing. She will be missed by so many, not only family but her many friends and co volunteers as well. She will be watching over all of you and she and Gary will have Christmas together again.