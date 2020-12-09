To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Judy and I belonged to a friendship circle that began in Pershing Elementary School. Good memories of those days are still with me today. Sending heartfelt sympathies to her loving family on their loss.
Gloria Sumption
December 14, 2020
I knew Judy many years ago, in school. She was funny, quick witted, and kind. My deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends.