Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Vifquain Foster

Judith Vifquain Foster

Lincoln, December 11, 1953 ~ December 7, 2020


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Judy and I belonged to a friendship circle that began in Pershing Elementary School. Good memories of those days are still with me today. Sending heartfelt sympathies to her loving family on their loss.
Gloria Sumption
December 14, 2020
I knew Judy many years ago, in school. She was funny, quick witted, and kind. My deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends.
Craig Todd
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results