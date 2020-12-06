Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith M. "Judy" Smith
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1941
DIED
November 27, 2020

Judith "Judy" M. Smith

December 11, 1941 - November 27, 2020

Judy Smith, 78, of Lincoln, NE died Nov. 27, 2020, at Bryan West Hospital after suffering a stroke. A private funeral will be at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass is planned for Summer 2021. Judy is survived by her husband, Paul; her sons, Eric (Wendy) of Lincoln, NE, and Mark (Kathie) of Chaska, MN; as well as grandchildren Briar, Caleb, Jenna, Noah, and Lucy; her siblings Carol Wehri, David (Rita), Al (Peggy), and Dennis (Sherry) Gustin; her sister-in-law, Pam (Ken) True; and her brothers-in-law Jerry (Lynn) Smith and Jim (Joyce) Boehm. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam & Pauline Gustin; Paul's parents, Alzadia Marie (Billesbach) McCloud and Paul Amos Smith; her sister Pat Boehm; her brother-in-law, Harvey Wehri; and her sisters-in-law, Terri Gustin & Rosemary Gustin. Memorials may be directed to the Benedictine Sisters of the Annunciation in Bismarck, ND. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.