Judith "Judy" McKeighan
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Judith "Judy" McKeighan

July 11, 1938 - March 10, 2021

Judith "Judy" McKeighan 82 of Lincoln, passed away March 10, 2021. Judy was born on July 11, 1938 in Denver, Colorado to Virgil and Bessie (Morgan) Allen.

Judy is survived by her husband George and their four children: John (wife Wendy) McKeighan; Mary McKeighan; Jim (wife Ann) McKeighan and Linda (husband Christian) Moreno; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, brother Jim Jenkins and sister Mary Kadlec.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie and the rest of the crew
March 15, 2021
