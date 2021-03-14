Judith "Judy" McKeighan

July 11, 1938 - March 10, 2021

Judith "Judy" McKeighan 82 of Lincoln, passed away March 10, 2021. Judy was born on July 11, 1938 in Denver, Colorado to Virgil and Bessie (Morgan) Allen.

Judy is survived by her husband George and their four children: John (wife Wendy) McKeighan; Mary McKeighan; Jim (wife Ann) McKeighan and Linda (husband Christian) Moreno; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, brother Jim Jenkins and sister Mary Kadlec.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. www.bmlfh.com