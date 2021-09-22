Menu
Judith M. Osborne
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Judith M. Osborne

January 31, 1941 - September 19, 2021

Judith M. Osborne, 80, of Lincoln, died on September 19, 2021. Judy was born on January 31, 1941 in Washington D.C. to Glen and Alice Douglas. She met her husband Gary while he was in the Navy and they raised their two children in Kansas and Nebraska. Judy worked as the Office Manager for Roberts Dairy in Lincoln for many years.

Judy is survived by her children: Tammy and her husband Tom Brookhouser and Gary J Osborne., her grandchildren Corey Osborne, Makenzie and her husband Austin Barry, Kylie and her husband Alex Michael and Tara Brookhouser. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary R Osborne and granddaughter Jessica Brookhouser.

Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Sept 24, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation to precede service, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences at Wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home
Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home
Lincoln, NE
