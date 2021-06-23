Judith Kay Phelps

June 13, 1951 - June 8, 2021

Judith Kay Phelps, age 69, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Judith was born June 13, 1951 to Lester and Irene Essink.

Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry Phelps. Judy is survived by two children Andrea Jones, Isaiah Martinez; and four step-children; David Phelps, Jason (Hannah) Phelps, Steffenie (Chad) Sherry, JD Phelps; siblings, Bob (Diane) Essink, Mike (Sandy) Essink, Nancy (Alan) Parkening, Beth White-Anderson; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.