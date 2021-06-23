Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Kay Phelps
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Judith Kay Phelps

June 13, 1951 - June 8, 2021

Judith Kay Phelps, age 69, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Judith was born June 13, 1951 to Lester and Irene Essink.

Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry Phelps. Judy is survived by two children Andrea Jones, Isaiah Martinez; and four step-children; David Phelps, Jason (Hannah) Phelps, Steffenie (Chad) Sherry, JD Phelps; siblings, Bob (Diane) Essink, Mike (Sandy) Essink, Nancy (Alan) Parkening, Beth White-Anderson; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I met Judy through Hannah and Jason. She was a very sweet lady. I always enjoyed visiting with her. My sympathies to her family and friends.
Jann Howard
Family
June 26, 2021
I was a former Firth girl, also, and knew Judy from church and school. I was a year older than Judy, but still knew her and how sweet and soft-spoken she was. My sincere sympathy to the family.
Roxie (TeKolste) Timms
Friend
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results