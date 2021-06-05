Judith Ellen (Kindscher) Staub

October 28, 1946 - June 1, 2021

Judith Ellen (Kindscher) Staub, age 74, beloved wife, sister and friend, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Lincoln, NE. Born October 28, 1946, in Superior, graduated from Guide Rock High School and Kearney State College in Nebraska.

Judy, as her siblings and friends called her, was the most courageous woman in today's society. She was funny, ornery and stubborn. And this allowed her to overcome many obstacles in her life. Obstacles were meant to either go around, mow them down or just simply ignore them. She was competitive when it came to Chinese Checkers, very hard to beat.

Her final career was working for the IRS and with her sense of humor, if you asked about her job, she would tell you that she would need to report everything you said to the IRS.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Jakie & Elizabeth Kindscher and husband Edward J. Staub. Survived by her siblings Michael (Gina) Kindscher, Diana (Duane) Covey, Jane (Bob) Watts, Susan (Carl Nienaber) Kindscher, Teresa (Jerry) Kile and Stephen Kindscher; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.