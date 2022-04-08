Menu
Judy L. Hutchins
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Judy L. Hutchins

April 19, 1941 – April 1, 2022

Visitation: Thursday, April 14th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorial service: Friday, April 15th at 11am, West Center Chapel. Graveside service: Friday, April 15th at 3pm, Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. Memorials can be directed to St Luke's College for the Judy Pitts Hutchins Memorial Scholarship, Gordon City Library, or the Nebraska Children's Home Society. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 8, 2022.
Apr
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Lincoln, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Grant, Katie and girls you are in my thoughts and prayers for the loss of your mother, mother-in-law, and grandma.
Jody Monahan
Other
April 6, 2022
