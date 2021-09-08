Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy J. Nord
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Judy J. Nord

May 7, 1954 - September 4, 2021

Judy J. Nord, 67, of Lincoln, NE died after battling bile duct liver cancer. She was born May 7, 1954 in Lincoln, NE to Ivan and Erma (Jakoubek) Nord. After a happy childhood on the family farm near Valparaiso, NE, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. She worked for the Nebraska REALTORS Association. In 1979, she began her career with the United States government working for the IRS and the Federal Highway Administration, but a majority of her time was with the Social Security Administration.

After her divorce, she moved in with her sister Joni. They shared the same birthday of May 7th and had a very strong bond because of that. Judy and Joni really enjoyed their lives. They were fond of travelling, especially to foreign locations. They completed most of their bucket list, but still had a few places left.

Judy is survived by her sister, Joni Nord and several cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, all of her aunts and uncles and several cousins.

There will be a graveside service, 11:00 am, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Valparaiso Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Valparaiso Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Joni, I was sad to hear about the loss of your sister, may she R.I.P.
D.J.Hogan
September 17, 2021
Joni, Was so sorry to read about Judy's death. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Diane (Andelt) Lostroh
September 14, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your sister Judy and also sorry I was not able to be at the service. I always enjoyed seeing you and your parents on those many trips to Branson. Also seeing your mother at the many Women´s club meetings. You have my very deepest sympathy. Monica Tvrdy
Monica Tvrdy
September 10, 2021
I've been away from Nebraska since UNL days back in the 1960's, but my maternal grandparents were George & Anna Marshall from Valpariso andI I remember the Nord family very well from my childhood with these grandparents. . Deepest sympathy to the family at this time.
Georgann Mantor
Friend
September 10, 2021
Remember many times Joni and Judy sharing our family gatherings. Many memories, and laughs. You will be dearly missed Judy!
Bryan O
Friend
September 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss of your sister. You are in my thoughts and prayers for comfort
Sue H
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results