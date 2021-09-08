Judy J. Nord

May 7, 1954 - September 4, 2021

Judy J. Nord, 67, of Lincoln, NE died after battling bile duct liver cancer. She was born May 7, 1954 in Lincoln, NE to Ivan and Erma (Jakoubek) Nord. After a happy childhood on the family farm near Valparaiso, NE, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. She worked for the Nebraska REALTORS Association. In 1979, she began her career with the United States government working for the IRS and the Federal Highway Administration, but a majority of her time was with the Social Security Administration.

After her divorce, she moved in with her sister Joni. They shared the same birthday of May 7th and had a very strong bond because of that. Judy and Joni really enjoyed their lives. They were fond of travelling, especially to foreign locations. They completed most of their bucket list, but still had a few places left.

Judy is survived by her sister, Joni Nord and several cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, all of her aunts and uncles and several cousins.

There will be a graveside service, 11:00 am, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Valparaiso Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com