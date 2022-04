Judy K. Walter

December 23, 2021

Judy K. Walter, Lincoln, entered into rest on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Lincoln, NE.

Survived by children, Brian (Donna) Rada, Tami (Maybre) Johns and Joshua Lueders; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.

Funeral Service, Tuesday (1/4/2022) 2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Gathering of Family and Friends (Casual Dress), Monday (1/3/2021) 5-7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary. Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorials to Friendship Home, Lincoln, NE or American Legion #129 Auxiliary, Ashland, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.