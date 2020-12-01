Julia Fern Bieck

September 30, 1912 - November 27, 2020

Julia Fern Bieck, 103, of Lincoln passed away November 27, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1917 in Rural Kearney, NE to Fred and Inez (Long) Williamson. Formally of Lexington, NE where she was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone for 34 1/2 years. She moved to Lincoln and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and PEO in Lincoln. Fern is survived by her step children; Carol Bogardus (Walter) Dr. of Portland, OR, Gary Bieck (Linda) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Jason Bogardus of San Francisco, CA, Nathan Bieck of Overland Park, KS, and Lindsay Bieck DeLange of Lincoln, NE; nephew, Charles Clemans (Lynda) Litteton, CO; niece, Judy Sorensen (Ron) of Lakewood, CO; five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Chester Bieck, parents, brother, and sisters. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions a graveside burial will take place Friday, December 4th at 1:00 pm at the Kearney Cemetery in Kearney, NE. Memorials to the Westminster Presbyterian Church (2110 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE, 68502)