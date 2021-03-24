June L. Loveless

June L. Loveless 88 of Lincoln, NE passed away March 20, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday 1 hour before funeral at the funeral home. Funeral is Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152 at 2:00pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Cancer Society. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com