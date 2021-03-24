Menu
June L. Loveless
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

June L. Loveless

March 20, 2021

June L. Loveless 88 of Lincoln, NE passed away March 20, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday 1 hour before funeral at the funeral home. Funeral is Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152 at 2:00pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Cancer Society. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
25
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
25
Burial
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
