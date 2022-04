Justine M. Therrien

March 16, 2021

Justine M. Therrien 96, of Beaver Crossing, died Tuesday, March 16, in Seward. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Beaver Crossing, Msgr. Mark Huber officiating. A Rosary will be recited prior to the mass. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband in California at a later date. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford.