Karen Mae Anderson

June 11, 2021

Born & raised in Fillmore Co NE, Karen then moved to Lincoln & raised a family. But it wasn't until she turned 45 and relocated to Arizona, that her 'life truly began'. Karen loved the outdoors & was an avid hiker. She eventually climbed to the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro at 70 years old.

A lifelong lover of dancing, she quickly found her tribe in the Phoenix polka scene. Karen attended countless polka dances & the joy she exuded as she whirled across the dance floor was infectious to all those around her.

Karen fought a long battle with cancer but rarely let that stop her. Her Faith, tenacity & the love & support of her family & friends always kept her going.

Karen is survived by sons, Brian (Bart) & Mark (Katrin & granddaughter Bergen), sisters Sharon Wiese (Gerald) & Maxine Steffen, sister-in-law Janet Domeier & many nieces & nephews. She also leaves behind a vast network of dear friends.

Services will be held at Geneva Cemetery on 7/13 at 11am followed by a memorial reception. A memorial will also be held in Mesa, AZ in the fall. Memorial donations can be made to: www.hov.org/donatearborday.org