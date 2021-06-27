Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Mae Anderson

Karen Mae Anderson

June 11, 2021

Born & raised in Fillmore Co NE, Karen then moved to Lincoln & raised a family. But it wasn't until she turned 45 and relocated to Arizona, that her 'life truly began'. Karen loved the outdoors & was an avid hiker. She eventually climbed to the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro at 70 years old.

A lifelong lover of dancing, she quickly found her tribe in the Phoenix polka scene. Karen attended countless polka dances & the joy she exuded as she whirled across the dance floor was infectious to all those around her.

Karen fought a long battle with cancer but rarely let that stop her. Her Faith, tenacity & the love & support of her family & friends always kept her going.

Karen is survived by sons, Brian (Bart) & Mark (Katrin & granddaughter Bergen), sisters Sharon Wiese (Gerald) & Maxine Steffen, sister-in-law Janet Domeier & many nieces & nephews. She also leaves behind a vast network of dear friends.

Services will be held at Geneva Cemetery on 7/13 at 11am followed by a memorial reception. A memorial will also be held in Mesa, AZ in the fall. Memorial donations can be made to: www.hov.org/donatearborday.org


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Geneva Cemetery
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will miss her smile. She was a neighbor and fellow volunteer usher at the Mesa Arts Center.
Melvin & Judy VanVorst
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results