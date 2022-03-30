Karen S. Baisinger

March 9, 1946 - March 26, 2022

Karen S. Baisinger, age 76, living in Lincoln, died on March 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. Karen was born March 9, 1946, in Hastings, Nebraska to Florence (Young) Schneider and Donald Schneider of Kenesaw, Nebraska. She grew up in Kenesaw and attended Kenesaw High School, where she played on the volleyball team and was the drum majorette for the Blue Devil Marching Band. It was also there that she met David, her future husband of 55 years, as a sophomore in high school. She graduated as valedictorian in 1964.

Karen graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1968 with a degree in history and later obtained her master's degree from Fort Hays State University. She began her career of more than three decades as a public school librarian in Holton, Kansas, followed by positions in Ohio, Nebraska, and again in Kansas. She spent the longest periods of time as the librarian in Wauneta, Nebraska (1976-1983) and in Hays, Kansas (1983-2000). David and Karen moved back to Kenesaw, Nebraska in 2006, where they lived until the summer of 2021.

She is survived by her husband, David Baisinger; her daughter, Kendra Baisinger (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); her daughter Jill Baisinger, son-in-law Keith Rosen, and grandchildren Benjamin and Clara Baisinger-Rosen (Bethesda, Maryland); her brothers Dwight (Vernal, Utah) and Richard Schneider (Kansas City, Missouri); and many cousins, in-laws, and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, with the Reverend Joseph Rafique presiding. A light lunch will take place immediately afterwards. A graveside service will be held at the Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, Nebraska at a later date to be announced. Those who wish to honor Karen's memory are encouraged to provide a memorial gift to either the Nancy Armitage Pancreas Cancer Clinical Research Professorship through the University of Nebraska Foundation or to Dolly Parton's Imagination