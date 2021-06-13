Menu
Karen Ruth Jackson Church
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Karen Ruth Jackson Church

April 14, 1937 to June 5, 2021

Karen, age 84, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, peacefully with family surrounding her. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1955. A creative and adventurous spirit, she raised her children in foreign countries, embracing the arts and cultures of numerous countries and exposing her children to the world. She was a gifted artist, and she left a legacy of her life's creations. Karen made friends wherever she went and captivated people with her ability to tell stories of her life.

Karen is survived by sisters, Kay (Roger) Berger and Linda (James) Hoke; children, Anthony, Nicole, Benjamin (Susan), and Melinda; grandchildren, Adrienne (John) Krejci, Max (Janie) Church, and Brionna Church; great-grandchildren, Grace, Mary, Norah, Zayden, Asher, and Jude; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Ruth (Riggins) Jackson; brothers, L. Bruce and Keith L. Jackson; and sister, Cheryl Ann Jackson Knudsen.

A celebration of Karen's life will be 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at 4427 Willowhurst Drive. All who knew her are welcome. Bring your own chair. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
4427 Willowhurst Drive, NE
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln

I worked part time at the Lexington front desk and enjoyed talking with Karen. She will be missed!!
Mary Lou Wiley
Work
June 14, 2021
