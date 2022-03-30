Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen L. Clark
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Karen L. (Chambers) Clark

February 6, 1942 - March 26, 2022

Karen L. (Chambers) Clark, age 80, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Karen was born February 6, 1942 to Wayne and Elizabeth Chambers.

She is survived by, grandson, Jett Antons; brother, Ron (Sue) Chambers of California; nieces, a nephew, and several cousins and friends. Karen is preceded in death by, parents; husband, Larry Clark; daughter, Angela Clark and brother, Doug Chambers.

A huge thank you to The Country House residence and Tabitha Hospice for their care and support.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Apr
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.