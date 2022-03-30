Karen L. (Chambers) Clark

February 6, 1942 - March 26, 2022

Karen L. (Chambers) Clark, age 80, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Karen was born February 6, 1942 to Wayne and Elizabeth Chambers.

She is survived by, grandson, Jett Antons; brother, Ron (Sue) Chambers of California; nieces, a nephew, and several cousins and friends. Karen is preceded in death by, parents; husband, Larry Clark; daughter, Angela Clark and brother, Doug Chambers.

A huge thank you to The Country House residence and Tabitha Hospice for their care and support.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.