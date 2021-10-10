Menu
Karen Dianne Dunning

Karen Dianne Dunning

Mercer Island, WA, died October 1, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
3 Entries
Karen was my friend and a talented person to be sure. She will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Don Mittan
Friend
October 12, 2021
Karen was such an intelligent and imaginative person who fully embraced living. She was a strong feminist who gave her time, energy and money to support the empowerment of women. She had a wide array of interests and talents that she used to lift people up. I am sad to hear of her passing.
Chris Funk
Friend
October 11, 2021
So sorry to lose Karen. She was an amazing woman. I knew her mother and send my condolences to her west coast family
Sandy Scofield
Friend
October 10, 2021
