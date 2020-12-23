Karen A. Gulbranson

July 25, 1944 - December 11, 2020

Karen A. Gulbranson, 76, of Ashland, died December 11, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, NE on July 25, 1944 to Arthur & Anna (Bates) Kulla. She previously worked for the City of Lincoln's Aging Partners. Karen is preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry; and sons JR McConnell & Paul Gulbranson. Graveside services 11 am Monday (12/28/20) at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery (Please meet at gate #2). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Order of Eastern Star Martha Washington Chapter or Naphis Temple No. 66, Daughters of the Nile. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.