Karen A. Gulbranson
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Karen A. Gulbranson

July 25, 1944 - December 11, 2020

Karen A. Gulbranson, 76, of Ashland, died December 11, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, NE on July 25, 1944 to Arthur & Anna (Bates) Kulla. She previously worked for the City of Lincoln's Aging Partners. Karen is preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry; and sons JR McConnell & Paul Gulbranson. Graveside services 11 am Monday (12/28/20) at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery (Please meet at gate #2). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Order of Eastern Star Martha Washington Chapter or Naphis Temple No. 66, Daughters of the Nile. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
(Please meet at gate #2), NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
to my fun aunt when i was young you and shirley always took us riding in your car we learned how to duck at a early age love your neice sharlene ann of baldwin ia you will be missed
sharlene ann kulla staskal
December 25, 2020
Karen was thoughtful, kind and a joy to work with! She will be missed. Blessings Karen!
Nancy Hansen
December 23, 2020
