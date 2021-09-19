Karen Pikschus

April 8, 2020

Karen Pikschus 80 of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 8, 2020. Member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Born in 1939 to Reginald and Roberta (Lewis) Ray in Lincoln, NE. Survivors include Son Curt (Betty) Pikschus of Republican City, NE, Daughter Robin Pikschus of Whiteright, TX, Grandson Chad Pikschus, Sister Carol Jacobsen- Bennet, NE. Nephews Steve and Jerry Jacobsen. Preceded in death by parents Reginald & Roberta Ray.

Memorial Mass will be held September 25, 2021 at 2:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials are designated to the Adoration Convent. As a courtesy to the family, we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com