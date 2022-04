Karen S. Stadnick

December 2, 1952 - February 5, 2021

Karen S. Stadnick, age 68 of Lincoln, died Friday, February 5, 2021 in Lincoln. She was born December 2, 1952 to James and Darlene (Crisler) West. Karen is survived by children Lisa (Kenneth) Harris, Matthew (Sally) Stadnick, Kristina Stadnick; brothers James West, Richard West, Bill West; sister Patricia Bordeaux; 5 grandchildren. Memorial Service Wednesday March 10, 1:00 pm, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 640 N. 56th Street. Luncheon 4:00 pm at Indian Center, 1100 Military Road. NebraskaCremation.com