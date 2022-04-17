Karl Marion Brandt

April 20, 1948 - April 13, 2022

Karl Marion Brandt, 73, passed away on April 13, 2022. Born April 20, 1948, to Bernhardt and Mildred Brandt in Primghar, IA. Karl is survived by his partner Sandy Barteau, of Chandler, AZ; children, Sarah Brandt of Omaha, NE, and Kari Hoeft (Tom) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Quinn Knispel, Josh Knispel, Spencer Knispel and Cora Hoeft; sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and wonderful friends.

Memorial service: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11am., First Lutheran Church, 1551 S 70th Lincoln, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers: Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, C/O Rod Quanbeck, Exec Dir, 1203 Inwan St, Milford, IA 51351.Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com