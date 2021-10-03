Kathleen M. "Kathy" Heidemann

December 20, 1946 - October 1, 2021

Kathleen M. "Kathy" Heidemann was born to Edwin and Althea (Blumhardt) Moser on December 20, 1946, at Pierre, South Dakota, and passed away October 1, 2021, at her home in Hastings, Nebraska, at the age of 74. She was the eldest of two children in the family. Kathy graduated from Riggs Senior High School in Pierre, SD in 1964. She attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD where she received her teaching degree and then went on to teach elementary school children in Sioux Falls, SD. Kathy was united in marriage to Gene S. Heidemann on February 1, 1977, at St. John Lutheran Church by Rev. Leonard Heidemann in Seward, NE. They were married for 44 years. God blessed them with two children, Angela and Michael. They resided on a farm two miles west of Daykin, NE for 42 years, where she was a homemaker while Gene farmed.

Kathy participated in many activities over the years. She engaged in their local church, Immanuel Lutheran, east of Daykin, where they were members for 44 years. Activities included Lutheran Women's Missionary League and a representative for Thrivent Financial. She taught midweek classes at Immanuel for many years. She sat on the Meridian Public School Board for a time. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends as well as hosting parties at their farmhouse. She was also in craft club for many years with other local residents. In her final years, she enjoyed helping her grandchildren with their fundraisers. Her memorable hobbies through the years included gardening and a love for collecting Fenton glassware and Mikasa crystal.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Gene; daughter, Angela (Ken) Hulse of Hastings, NE; son, Michael Heidemann (Nicholas Hall) of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren, Kenneth Hulse, Wyatt Hulse and Marcus Hulse; sister, Sharon (Clayton) Sonnenschein of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers-in-law, Philip (Mary) Heidemann of Daykin, NE, Mark (Teri) Heidemann of Seward, NE; sisters-in-law, Barbara McMahon of Huntsville, AL, Virginia Hughes of Seward, NE, and Dorothy Heidemann Nelson of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Althea Moser; parents-in-law, Rev. Leonard and Violet (Chirnside) Heidemann; brothers-in-law, Don McMahon, T.R. Hughes and Keith Heidemann.

A memorial was held for Kathy on October 9, 2021, at 3 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Daykin, NE. Pastor Pullmann was the presiding officiant. Inurnment followed in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Cards and memorials may be directed to the family at 505 N Bellevue Ave, Hastings, NE 68901, to be designated to the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund.