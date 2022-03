Kathleen Julia Schmutte

November 22, 1937 - June 4, 2021

Kathleen Julia Schmutte, 83, of Lincoln passed away June 4, 2021. Born November 22, 1937, in Lincoln, NE to Louis William and Virginia Moore (Black) Schmutte. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gene.

Memorial Service: 9:00 a.m. Thursday (6-10-21) St. Mark's, 1309 R Street (On the campus). Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (6-10-21) Riverside Cemetery, Crete, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com