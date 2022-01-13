Kathryn Marie Akin

September 22, 1936 - January 11, 2022

Kathryn Marie Akin, 85 of Lincoln, passed away January 11, 2022. Kathryn was born on September 22, 1936 in Burchard, Nebraska to Thomas and Florence Parli. Kathryn worked as an accounting clerk for the Nebraska Department of Roads. Kathryn and her husband Charles were snowbirds for over 20 years and spent their winters in Harlingen, TX.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter Sherri (Mike) Lovelace and her sons Michael (Kelli) Akin and Mark (Carmen) Akin, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her special friends Josh and Joanna Nordhues, a sister Doris Glynn and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. The service will be livestreamed, for the link, visit www.bmlfh.com. At the request of the family, everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in care of the family to be distributed to Ascera Care Hospice and Christ United Methodist Church. www.bmlfh.com