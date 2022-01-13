Menu
Kathryn Marie Akin
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Kathryn Marie Akin

September 22, 1936 - January 11, 2022

Kathryn Marie Akin, 85 of Lincoln, passed away January 11, 2022. Kathryn was born on September 22, 1936 in Burchard, Nebraska to Thomas and Florence Parli. Kathryn worked as an accounting clerk for the Nebraska Department of Roads. Kathryn and her husband Charles were snowbirds for over 20 years and spent their winters in Harlingen, TX.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter Sherri (Mike) Lovelace and her sons Michael (Kelli) Akin and Mark (Carmen) Akin, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her special friends Josh and Joanna Nordhues, a sister Doris Glynn and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. The service will be livestreamed, for the link, visit www.bmlfh.com. At the request of the family, everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in care of the family to be distributed to Ascera Care Hospice and Christ United Methodist Church. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Live streamed at www.bmlfh.com
NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers!
Diane Lostroh
January 13, 2022
