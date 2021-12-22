Kathryn Ann De Negri

February 12, 1934 – December 17, 2021

Kathryn Ann De Negri passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Legacy Estates in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87 years old. Kathy was born and raised in the Swedish town of Stromsburg, Nebraska. She was the eldest daughter of Bess and Clyde Ericson. Kathy's family owned and operated Ericson Cash Hardware in Stromsburg for many years. She graduated from Stromsburg High School and attended Wesleyan College in Lincoln Nebraska.

The West coast always intrigued her and she jumped at an opportunity to live in Long Beach, California. She worked as a legal secretary. Shortly after, she met her former husband. They eventually ended up living in Sunnyvale, California, where they raised their family. Kathy was interested in art, painting, sketching and dabbled in clay sculpture. She also loved playing the piano.

She was an avid reader and it was no surprise to see her collecting an arm load of books from the library and reading them all before they were due back. Kathy was known for being an incredible speller and skilled at English and grammar. These skills gave her a long career as a legal secretary and medical transcriptionist for Stanford hospital in Menlo Park, California and Bryan hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Kathy is survived by her children Dean De Negri of Menlo Park, California and Debbie (Neal) Nyberg of Bainbridge Island, Washington. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren Ryan Nyberg of Portland, Oregon and Kyle Nyberg of Seattle, Washington. Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Alice Austin.

At her request, no service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, www.bmlfh.com