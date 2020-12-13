Menu
Kathryn L. Hageman
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Kathryn L. Hageman

June 21, 1957 - December 9, 2020

Kathryn L. Hageman, age 63 of Ceresco, died December 9, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born June 21, 1957 in Lincoln to Bobby and Elizabeth (Keetle) Meehan.

Survived by husband Ward Hageman of Ceresco; son Alex Hageman of Ceresco, daughters Shelby (Jerry) Wallen of Unadilla, Taylor Hageman of Ceresco; grandson Bryce Wallen of Unadilla; parents Elizabeth Meehan of Lincoln, Bobby and Maria "Licha" Meehan of Brownsville TX; siblings Debra Meehan of Lincoln, David Meehan of Harlingen TX, Sharon (Dave) Heaton of Glendale AZ, Karen (Richard) Inurrigarro of Harlingen TX; Scott Meehan of Bloomington IN. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Laverne Hageman; father-in-law and mother-in-law Milton and Donna Hageman.

A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the American Legion Hall in Ceresco with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation. Leave messages for the family at PrussNabity.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
American Legion Hall
Ceresco, NE
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ceresco American Legion Hall
109 Elm Street, Ceresco, NE
Dec
15
Service
7:00p.m.
Ceresco American Legion Hall
109 Elm Street, Ceresco, NE
Dec
15
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
American Legion Hall
Ceresco, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
