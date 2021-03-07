Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn Liesveld
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Kathryn (Weber) Liesveld

January 8, 1932 - March 4, 2021

Kathryn (Weber) Liesveld, 89, formerly of Pleasant Dale, NE, passed away March 4, 2021. She was born January 8, 1932, to Andrew and Leota Weber. She married Anthony (Tony) Liesveld on August 24, 1953, and had 3 children; Chuck (Cindy) Liesveld, of Lincoln, NE, Penny Freyer, of Omaha, NE, and Jayne (Ron) Kapke, of Pleasant Dale, NE. Kathryn was a homemaker and loved to sew, bake cakes, garden, and read. She was a member of Hope Community Church, Senior Citizens, Peppy Dames Extension, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 354. She volunteered at the veteran's hospital and county and state fairs. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 5-7pm, with family 5-6pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 11, 2021, 10:00am, at Hope Community Church. 4700 S. Folsom St, Lincoln, NE. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hope Community Church
4700 S. Folsom St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Kate's family! We have a special place in our hearts for Kate & Tony with lots of great memories of them at church. I have a "Give us this day our daily bread" wooden trivet Tony made for us that we will always cherish! I loved seeing Kate's wonderful smile and know you will miss her! We won't be able to attend service but will be thinking and praying for you all.
Bruce & Beth Weber
March 9, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to your Family for the Loss of Your Mother
Dennis and Barb Oelschlager
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results