Kathryn (Weber) Liesveld
January 8, 1932 - March 4, 2021
Kathryn (Weber) Liesveld, 89, formerly of Pleasant Dale, NE, passed away March 4, 2021. She was born January 8, 1932, to Andrew and Leota Weber. She married Anthony (Tony) Liesveld on August 24, 1953, and had 3 children; Chuck (Cindy) Liesveld, of Lincoln, NE, Penny Freyer, of Omaha, NE, and Jayne (Ron) Kapke, of Pleasant Dale, NE. Kathryn was a homemaker and loved to sew, bake cakes, garden, and read. She was a member of Hope Community Church, Senior Citizens, Peppy Dames Extension, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 354. She volunteered at the veteran's hospital and county and state fairs. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 5-7pm, with family 5-6pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 11, 2021, 10:00am, at Hope Community Church. 4700 S. Folsom St, Lincoln, NE. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.