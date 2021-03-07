Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Kate's family! We have a special place in our hearts for Kate & Tony with lots of great memories of them at church. I have a "Give us this day our daily bread" wooden trivet Tony made for us that we will always cherish! I loved seeing Kate's wonderful smile and know you will miss her! We won't be able to attend service but will be thinking and praying for you all.

Bruce & Beth Weber March 9, 2021