Kathryn Kaye Meyer

February 25, 1946 - March 18, 2021

Kathryn Kaye Meyer, 75 of Lincoln, passed away March 18, 2021. Kathryn was born on February 25, 1946 in Orient, Iowa to Clayton and Pauline (Welsch) McDermott. She was the seventh of eight children and grew up on the family farm. She married the love of her life, Russell Meyer on August 31st, 1979. They were happily married for 38 years before his passing in July 2017. She worked various jobs throughout her life finishing at Sara Lee Bakery. Kathryn loved to go to garage sales and she was always looking for a good deal wherever she went. She enjoyed baking and made the best cookies. She enjoyed working in her garden, playing Bingo, and spoiling her grandkids.

Kathryn is survived by her siblings: Bob McDermott, Doug (Janet) McDermott and Mary (Dan) Wichhart; sister-in-Iaws Margene McDermott and Jean (Gary) Cerny; her step children: Paul Meyer, Donna (Travis) Pelc and Rusty (Lori) Meyer; six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell Meyer, infant son Lonnie Weeks, four siblings Lois (Art), Weatherby, Tom (Norine) McDermott, Jack (Marlene) McDermott, Terry McDermott, and nephews Clay Wichhart, Brian Weatherby, and niece Deborah Young.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23 from 10 am to 11:30 am at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 23 at Lincoln Memorial Park, meet at Gate 2 prior to 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to People's City Mission.www.bmlfh.com