Kathryn Kaye Meyer
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Kathryn Kaye Meyer

February 25, 1946 - March 18, 2021

Kathryn Kaye Meyer, 75 of Lincoln, passed away March 18, 2021. Kathryn was born on February 25, 1946 in Orient, Iowa to Clayton and Pauline (Welsch) McDermott. She was the seventh of eight children and grew up on the family farm. She married the love of her life, Russell Meyer on August 31st, 1979. They were happily married for 38 years before his passing in July 2017. She worked various jobs throughout her life finishing at Sara Lee Bakery. Kathryn loved to go to garage sales and she was always looking for a good deal wherever she went. She enjoyed baking and made the best cookies. She enjoyed working in her garden, playing Bingo, and spoiling her grandkids.

Kathryn is survived by her siblings: Bob McDermott, Doug (Janet) McDermott and Mary (Dan) Wichhart; sister-in-Iaws Margene McDermott and Jean (Gary) Cerny; her step children: Paul Meyer, Donna (Travis) Pelc and Rusty (Lori) Meyer; six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell Meyer, infant son Lonnie Weeks, four siblings Lois (Art), Weatherby, Tom (Norine) McDermott, Jack (Marlene) McDermott, Terry McDermott, and nephews Clay Wichhart, Brian Weatherby, and niece Deborah Young.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23 from 10 am to 11:30 am at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 23 at Lincoln Memorial Park, meet at Gate 2 prior to 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to People's City Mission.www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Butherus Maser and Love funeral home
NE
Mar
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to learn of Kathy's passing. I remember good times in Bridgewater. Prayers for your family.
Sandi Larson
March 24, 2021
Sorry to about Kathy passing. She was a joy to be around. Sorry haven't seen each other since the Bridgewater centennial. She will be missed by many
Sherry Ruggles
March 23, 2021
We had such fun in high school and I was hoping we could be closer in our later years. Your friendship and sense of humor was and is valued to this day and your sense of humor was a joy. Missing you. Peace be with you.
Judy Kathol
March 23, 2021
I am saddened we have lost another precious classmate. She was such a joy in school.
Valinda Johnson
March 23, 2021
Kat , was one of the sweetest ladies I´ve ever known , always a smile and happy to see me ,,give Russ a hug , RIP
Jeannette Widick
March 21, 2021
