Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn Kaye Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Kathryn Kaye (Cawley) Peterson

December 7, 1937 - April 7, 2022

Kathryn Kaye (Cawley) Peterson, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Kathryn was born December 7, 1937 in Crete, Nebraska to David and Irene (Stastny) Cawley. She married Lloyd Peterson on October 29, 1961. She is survived by, children, Julia Peterson, and Steven (Amy) Peterson; grandson, Cole Peterson all of Lincoln; brother, David Cawley of Grandview, MO and sister, Shirley Heitman of Council Bluffs, IA. Kathryn is preceded in death by, husband; parents and brother, James "Jim" Cawley.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. A graveside service will follow 2 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Please meet at gate 2 at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lloyd E. Peterson Scholarship Fund #010734 at the University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall Suite #300 Lincoln, NE 68508. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.