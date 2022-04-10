Kathryn Kaye (Cawley) Peterson

December 7, 1937 - April 7, 2022

Kathryn Kaye (Cawley) Peterson, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Kathryn was born December 7, 1937 in Crete, Nebraska to David and Irene (Stastny) Cawley. She married Lloyd Peterson on October 29, 1961. She is survived by, children, Julia Peterson, and Steven (Amy) Peterson; grandson, Cole Peterson all of Lincoln; brother, David Cawley of Grandview, MO and sister, Shirley Heitman of Council Bluffs, IA. Kathryn is preceded in death by, husband; parents and brother, James "Jim" Cawley.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. A graveside service will follow 2 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Please meet at gate 2 at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lloyd E. Peterson Scholarship Fund #010734 at the University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall Suite #300 Lincoln, NE 68508.