Katie Marie Weakly
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Katie Marie Weakly

April 2, 1992 - June 6, 2021

Katie Marie Weakly, 29, of Lincoln, NE, entered into rest on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in rural Weston, NE. She was born April 2, 1992 in Lincoln, NE to Dusty and Robin (Adkisson) Weakly. Katie had a great love for her children Maxine and Tommy. She also was an artistic person who enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, fishing, sightseeing, and listening to music. She had a great love for all animals, but she especially adored horses. Katie was a nursing student at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, NE who aspired to pursue a fulfilling career path after firsthand taking care of her grandparents.

She is survived by fiancé, Tommy Kuncl Jr.; children, Maxine K. Weakly and Tommy V. Kuncl III; mother, Robin Weakly; father, Dusty Weakly (Sylvie Lainesse); siblings, Amy (Erik Douglas) Hraban, Rob (Michelle) Hendrickson, Jennifer (Jeff) Porter, Krissy (Nathan) Salsbery and Kaylee Weakly; grandfather, Hal (Karen Havranek) Weakly; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, & Friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Doris M. Adkisson, Robert E. Adkisson and Phyllis Weakly.

Funeral Service, Tuesday (6/15/2021) 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation, Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at the Church. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
1144 M St, Lincoln, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
1144 M St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
