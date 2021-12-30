Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keaton Mitchell Stuhr
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Keaton Mitchell Stuhr

May 23, 2013 - December 27, 2021

Keaton Mitchell Stuhr was born May 23, 2013, to Mitchell and Lindsey Stuhr. Keaton gained his wings to heaven on December 27, 2021. Keaton grew up on the boat and loved spending his summers at Lake of the Ozarks.

Keaton was a huge fan of dogs and will be greatly missed by his Great Dane, Millie. Keaton was an amazing son, brother, and Phelan-McDermid Syndrome warrior.

Keaton is survived by his parents; sisters, Adisynne and Makenah; dogs; and countless friends and family members. He was preceded in death by friends, many family members, Mollie, Bella, and Bo.

In lieu of flowers we ask you to consider making donations to Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation or Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Celebration of Life is 10 am Monday, January 3, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, family encourages guests to wear their Phelan Lucky Shirts. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May he forever run free to play and laugh free of pain, struggles or hardship. may he find happiness in all the dogs that he will find to play with. may he never age and be waiting for you with open arms when its your time to join him. All our thoughts with you and your family
John and Khris Bourne
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sorry for your loss Thoughts and prayers thru this time.
BLET 621
December 31, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and please know our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Children's Dentistry of Lincoln
Other
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results