Keaton Mitchell Stuhr

May 23, 2013 - December 27, 2021

Keaton Mitchell Stuhr was born May 23, 2013, to Mitchell and Lindsey Stuhr. Keaton gained his wings to heaven on December 27, 2021. Keaton grew up on the boat and loved spending his summers at Lake of the Ozarks.

Keaton was a huge fan of dogs and will be greatly missed by his Great Dane, Millie. Keaton was an amazing son, brother, and Phelan-McDermid Syndrome warrior.

Keaton is survived by his parents; sisters, Adisynne and Makenah; dogs; and countless friends and family members. He was preceded in death by friends, many family members, Mollie, Bella, and Bo.

In lieu of flowers we ask you to consider making donations to Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation or Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Celebration of Life is 10 am Monday, January 3, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, family encourages guests to wear their Phelan Lucky Shirts. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.