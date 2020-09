Keith Bernard Kennedy

December 8, 1930 - August 28, 2020

Services at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street in Lincoln on Sept 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. Visitation Sept 1, 2020 from 3-7 with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary 7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street. Memorials to St. John's Catholic Church. Condolences: www.roperandsons.com