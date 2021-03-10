Keith W. Carlson

November 7, 1942 - February 27, 2021

Keith Weldon Carlson, 78 years of age, of Plano, Texas, formerly of the Axtell area, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home. Keith was born on November 7, 1942, in Holdrege, to Weldon and Pearl Carlson. He grew up on a farm, north of Axtell, and attended Axtell High School, where he lettered all four years in high school football, basketball, and track. Keith pursued higher education, and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating in 1964, with a major in Animal Science and a minor in Business. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, and was active in the UNL Band, Block and Bridle, as well as, four other campus organizations.

In May 1967, he began a career with NBC, as a Farm Manager and Real Estate Broker in North Platte, Nebraska. While in North Platte, he met his future wife, Linda. They were united in marriage in 1971, and to this union two children were born: Lisa and Jeff. In 1974, Keith was elevated to Vice-President and was asked to move to Lincoln as Head of NBC's Farm Management Division. He served in that position for 21 years until the division was sold to the United Nebraska Bank, where he then became General Manager of the UFARM division of the bank. In 2004, the bank sold to TierOne Bank of Lincoln, where he served as the President of UFARM. In 2010, he was instrumental in acquiring UFARM from the FDIC and failed TierOne Bank and served as President until his retirement in July 2015.

Keith served two terms as a Board Member of the Nebraska Lead Program from 1993 - 1999. He was a long time member of the Nebraska Agri-Business Club, serving as President in 1987. He served on the American Cyanamid Farm Manager Advisory Board from 1985 - 1993. He has been a member of the Downtown Lincoln Sertoma Club, the Executive Club, and the Candlelight Club. Keith was a member of the Eastridge Presbyterian Church from 1974 – 2016, serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, on the Session, as an Elder, and on the Foundation Board.

Keith was preceded in death by: his parents, Weldon and Pearl Carlson of Axtell and later Holdrege. Keith leaves behind: his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Linda Carlson; son Jeff Carlson; daughter, Lisa Calce and her husband, John; and three grandchildren: Gabriela, Gianna and Jack, all of Plano, Texas.

Funeral Services for Keith W. Carlson will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Axtell, Nebraska, with Pastor Logan Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Axtell. Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; the Carlson family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Keith's funeral service, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Keith's funeral service will be live streamed via the First Presbyterian Church, Axtell Nebraska's Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/PresbyterianChurchAxtellNebraska) A visitation was held in Texas. The family suggests those who desire to remember Keith, please make a contribution in his memory to: The American Brain Tumor Association. www.abta.org Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is assisting the family with the arrangements.