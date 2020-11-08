Kenneth "Kenny" Albert Hergott

October 27, 2020

Kenneth "Kenny" Albert Hergott, 65, was unexpectedly called home on October 27, 2020, just 15 miles from Hebron, where he was born & raised.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Donna Hergott. He is survived by his son Dillon Hergott, brother David (Debbie) Hergott. Sisters Teresa (Martin) Kalkowski, Linda (Bruce) Friedrich and Mary (Eric) Swanson, many nephews, nieces, other family members, and friends.

The memorial service will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 436 N 3rd Street, Hebron, on November 9th at 10:00 am Central Time. No visitation cremation. For family & friends who cannot travel, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be streaming the service live on Facebook Central Time Catholic Sacred Heart Hebron. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Phoenix House, Virginia. Private family inurnment. Condolences to krollfh.com