Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Albert "Kenny" Hergott

Kenneth "Kenny" Albert Hergott

October 27, 2020

Kenneth "Kenny" Albert Hergott, 65, was unexpectedly called home on October 27, 2020, just 15 miles from Hebron, where he was born & raised.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Donna Hergott. He is survived by his son Dillon Hergott, brother David (Debbie) Hergott. Sisters Teresa (Martin) Kalkowski, Linda (Bruce) Friedrich and Mary (Eric) Swanson, many nephews, nieces, other family members, and friends.

The memorial service will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 436 N 3rd Street, Hebron, on November 9th at 10:00 am Central Time. No visitation cremation. For family & friends who cannot travel, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be streaming the service live on Facebook Central Time Catholic Sacred Heart Hebron. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Phoenix House, Virginia. Private family inurnment. Condolences to krollfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
436 N 3rd Street, Hebron, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So very sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our prayers.
Kim and Joe Ellington
Neighbor
November 4, 2020