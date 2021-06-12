Menu
Kenneth Gerald Buresh
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Kenneth Gerald Buresh

January 19, 1964 - June 8, 2021

Kenneth Gerald Buresh, 57, of Lincoln passed away June 8, 2021. Born January 19, 1964, in Lincoln, NE to Jerry and Marlene (Kocian) Buresh. Kenneth was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Family members include his aunt Rose Braun, Lincoln, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Marlene, and sister Connie Buresh.

Rosary: 1:00 p.m. Monday (6-14-21) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Visitation: 2-5 pm Sunday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
14
Rosary
1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
6111 Morrill Ave., NE
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
6111 Morrill Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elvis has left the building. I knew Kenny for a while. He had a great personality and only wanted people to be happy. He is unforgettable and I am glad to of gotten to know him a bit. Rest well Kenny!
Marcia
Other
June 13, 2021
