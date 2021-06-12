Kenneth Gerald Buresh

January 19, 1964 - June 8, 2021

Kenneth Gerald Buresh, 57, of Lincoln passed away June 8, 2021. Born January 19, 1964, in Lincoln, NE to Jerry and Marlene (Kocian) Buresh. Kenneth was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Family members include his aunt Rose Braun, Lincoln, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Marlene, and sister Connie Buresh.

Rosary: 1:00 p.m. Monday (6-14-21) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Visitation: 2-5 pm Sunday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com