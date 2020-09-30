Kenneth D. Moneypenny

October 10, 1921 - September 24, 2020

Kenneth D. Moneypenny, 98, a lifelong resident of Saline County, passed away at the Wilber Care Center on September 24, 2020. Kenneth was born October 10, 1921 to Chancy and Bessie Moneypenny on the family farm south of Pleasant Hill. He attended District 75 country school near Pleasant Hill and graduated from Dorchester High School in 1939. Kenneth was drafted into the US Army in 1942 and served his country overseas in Central Europe in WW II. Kenneth was a clerk typist for his division. Kenneth's attention to detail and organizational skills made him the best in his division.

After being discharged from the Army in 1946, he returned home to devote his time to farming and raising Registered Polled Herefords. With the advice from Fred I Rolland, Kenneth attended Duncan Auctioneering School in Iowa. He married Bessie R. Hanna on June 26, 1975. For over 45 years, Kenneth auctioned many livestock and farm sales. He partnered with Ed Rychecky for 43 years and the most sought after auctioneering company of their time.

Known for his dress of a cowboy hat, belt buckle and cowboy boots, he would always greet you with a contagious smile. A fair, honest and dependable man, he was always there to help out his neighbors and friends. After the passing of his first wife, Bessie Hanna, Kenneth met Doris Kastanek and wed September 30, 1997. You would see them in the mornings for coffee at the bar in Wilber, and the afternoons driving the country sides in Saline County. In 2016 Kenneth and Doris moved to the Wilber Care Center and he resided there until his death.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother in-law, Gene and Lavina Setzer, wives Bessie and Doris, and many friends. He is survived by step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10am at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Casual attire and cowboy boots encouraged. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Kenneth's memory at a later date. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.