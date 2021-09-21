Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Hostetter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE

Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hostetter

Plattsmouth, December 24, 1944 - September 19, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Sep. 21 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roby Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
Karen Hostetter Norton
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
I was so sad to learn of Kenny´s passing. Deepest sympathy to family and friends. The last time I saw Kenny was at a family luncheon in Plattsmouth, NE. I will keep those memories close to my heart! I will also never forget the hours and hours of playing by Grandma´s Creek. RIP Kenny Wayne!
Karen Hostetter Norton
Family
September 27, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for Ken and family. Worked with Ken for many years. Always had a story to tell and wait for your reaction. RIP
Bob Tingelhoff
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results