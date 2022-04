Kenneth A. Kroll

November 10, 1924 - January 7, 2022

Kenneth A. Kroll, 97, Pawnee City, formerly of Steinauer, passed away January 7, 2022. He was born Nov. 10, 1924 to Edward and Victoria (Hupka) Kroll.

Survivors: wife Carolee Kroll, children: Ronald Kroll, David (Marge), Dianna (Pat) Wagner, John Kroll, James Kroll, Luetta (Irwin) Schneider, Edward (Tricia Sparks) Kroll

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Thurs., Jan. 13, St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer, with rosary at 10:30 a.m. Visitation: 9-8, Wed., Jan. 12, Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City. Memorials to the church. Interment in the church cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com