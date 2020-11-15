Kenneth M. "Ken" Geisler

February 19, 1946 - November 10, 2020

Kenneth M. "Ken" Geisler, 74, of Lincoln, passed away November 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Fremont, NE on February 19, 1946 Erwin and Helen (Scheer) Geisler. Ken grew up on a farm near Hooper, NE. After graduating from high school, he married Vicki Dearmin and moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Ken and Vicki remained in Lincoln where they raised their two children. Ken retired from Goodyear in 2003 after working for 35 years. He spent his retirement playing golf, shuffleboard and enjoying family and friends.

Ken is survived by his wife Vicki of 55 years; his daughter Jamie Holder; great granddaughter Kylah Nguyen; brothers Elliott Geisler, Roger (Cheryl) Geisler; sister Jane Smith; sisters-in-law Linda (Dan) Rasmussen and Deborah Mayo. Preceded in death by his son Scott "Moe" Geisler; granddaughter Darian "DeDe" Holder; parents; brothers-in-law Dennis Smith and James Mayo, Jr.

Special thanks to Andrea Vuong extra special caregiver and friend and AseraCare Hospice.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com