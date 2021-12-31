Kenneth L. Mayberry

January 19, 1947 - December 27, 2021

Kenneth L Mayberry was born January 19, 1947, to Howard Wand Avis E Mayberry in Bloomfield, NE, and passed away December 27, 2021, in Fairmont, NE. He grew up in Niobrara. He and his family lived in the Devils Nest east of Niobrara until Ken was of school age when the family moved to the family farm west of Niobrara.

He attended School District 84 until high school. He graduated from Niobrara High School in 1965, attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, then graduated from Western Nebraska Technical College in Scottsbluff in 1977. In 1972, he married Susan Westerman in Lincoln. Ken and Sue moved from Lincoln to Bradshaw in 1977, then to York in 1997. After a severe injury at home in 2016, he made his final home at Fairview Manor in Fairmont.

Survivors include Ken's wife Sue of York, daughter Shelli Mayberry of Evergreen, CO, son John (Shana) Mayberry of York, grandchildren McKenzie Mayberry and Jaydin Mayberry, both of York, granddog Kali Mai of Evergreen, CO, sister Bonnie (Don) Paulsen of Niobrara, brothers and sister-in-law David Westerman of Cooper Landing, AK, Joan Kennedy of Houston, TX, James Westerman of Rapid City, SD, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, a host of friends, and his flying fraternity brothers with whom he kept close in close contact, the Phoenix of Charlie Company. Ken was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church in Bradshaw. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at L'Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-8 pm, with family greeting friends from 2-4 pm at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Bradshaw United Methodist Church or to the Lighted Cross Fund at Fairview Manor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.