Kenneth Lee Merboth
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Kenneth Lee Merboth

October 26, 1949 - September 29, 2021

Kenneth Lee Merboth, loved by all who knew him, died at home, suddenly, on September 29, 2021. Ken was born in Omaha, NE on October 26, 1949 to Delbert & Dorothy (Eckert) Merboth. He was a graduate of Kearney State College, with a business degree that supported his successful irrigation company, Water Scape. Ken's work brought many national honors and awards from the American Society of Irrigation Consultants that includes "The Cloisters on The Platte" and "Pinnacle Bank Headquarters".

Ken's faith was very important to him as was evident by his daily mass attendance and by his examples of thoughtful, kindness and generosity. Ken's personality was lighthearted, funny and inspirational. Ken and Marcia were married June 14th, 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; brother, Steven (Susanne) of Lincoln, sister, Susan Kuntz, of Lincoln, sons, Christopher, of Lincoln, David (Erin) of Colorado Springs, daughter, Hillary Sadler (Chad) of Lincoln, stepson, Christopher Morran (Kristin) of Houston, Texas and stepsons-in-law Matthew Gogala, Cottage Grove, MN, Shane Tucker, Irving, TX., 17 grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, stepdaughters, Nichole Tucker and Kathryn Gogala. Also grieved by his beloved dog Stewie.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr. Viewing: Saturday 3-5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary: Sunday 4 p.m. at the church. Memorials to St. Gianna Women's Home or St Peter Catholic Church. Condolences www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
3
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 2:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
3
Rosary
4:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
4500 Duxhall Dr. , NE
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
4500 Duxhall Dr. , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
Marcia, I´m sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jackie
Jackie Ketelhut Wilmarth
October 3, 2021
Chris Merboth
October 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss, my prayers and thoughts are with you.
Sharon Hanigan
October 2, 2021
Oh Marcia, I am in total shock. You have had so much sorrow. I also just found out you lost your Nicole. My heart is aching for you. Prayers are lifted for your grief and wisdom to go forth in HIS name. Know I am always here for you.
Be Magdanz
Friend
October 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy´s to you Marcia and the whole Merboth family May eternal rest grant unto you and May he rest in God´s peace ,
Keith and Pat May
Family
October 1, 2021
