Kenneth Lee Merboth

October 26, 1949 - September 29, 2021

Kenneth Lee Merboth, loved by all who knew him, died at home, suddenly, on September 29, 2021. Ken was born in Omaha, NE on October 26, 1949 to Delbert & Dorothy (Eckert) Merboth. He was a graduate of Kearney State College, with a business degree that supported his successful irrigation company, Water Scape. Ken's work brought many national honors and awards from the American Society of Irrigation Consultants that includes "The Cloisters on The Platte" and "Pinnacle Bank Headquarters".

Ken's faith was very important to him as was evident by his daily mass attendance and by his examples of thoughtful, kindness and generosity. Ken's personality was lighthearted, funny and inspirational. Ken and Marcia were married June 14th, 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; brother, Steven (Susanne) of Lincoln, sister, Susan Kuntz, of Lincoln, sons, Christopher, of Lincoln, David (Erin) of Colorado Springs, daughter, Hillary Sadler (Chad) of Lincoln, stepson, Christopher Morran (Kristin) of Houston, Texas and stepsons-in-law Matthew Gogala, Cottage Grove, MN, Shane Tucker, Irving, TX., 17 grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, stepdaughters, Nichole Tucker and Kathryn Gogala. Also grieved by his beloved dog Stewie.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr. Viewing: Saturday 3-5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary: Sunday 4 p.m. at the church. Memorials to St. Gianna Women's Home or St Peter Catholic Church. Condolences www.bmlfh.com.