Kenneth L. Schlegel Sr.

December 29, 1946 - March 13, 2021

Kenneth L. Schlegel Sr. of Lincoln, passed away on March 13, 2021. Ken was born on December 29, 1946 to Max and June Schlegel. He graduated from Milford High School in 1964 then enlisted into the Navy where he served for 3 years in Cheatham Annex Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, VA\Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Ken spent most of his life in Car Sales and Detailing and was an avid Car Racing fan. In retirement, Ken enjoyed playing Pool, Poker and spending time with family.

Ken is survived by his wife, Renita Schlegel, Brother Mark Friesen, Children, Kimberly Hill (Glen), Kenneth Schlegel Jr., Kristine Williams (David), Kelli Alferes, Patricia Akers (Matthew), James Blaine and Susan Lee. 9 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers LeRoy and Ronald Schlegel.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday March 22, 2021 at Butherus, Maser and Love, 4040 A Street Lincoln, NE. Interment will follow at 1pm at The Omaha National Cemetery at 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE. www.bmlfh.com