Kenneth W. Schmale
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Kenneth W. Schmale

February 18, 1935 - March 20, 2021

Kenneth W. Schmale, 86, of Lincoln passed away March 20, 2021. Born February 18, 1935 near Campbell, NE to Albert and Esther (Meyer) Schmale. Ken served in the U. S. Army. He owned H & H Plastic for 25 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and worked on the event staff at UNL for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Emily (married 58 years); son Bryan; daughter Suzanne (Edward) Reinke; grandchildren Thomas and Alaina Reinke, all of Lincoln; sister Audrey (Ken) Peil, Blue Hill, NE. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (3-27-21) Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith Lutheran Church. No visitation, as it was Ken's wish to be cremated. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
8701 Adams Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Lost track of Ken for many years after Frontier and their reunions. From his activities since then it is evident that he continued to be a gift to this world, and he left it with the love and respect he deserved.
Barb Fisher-Schweppe
Work
March 18, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Ken's family. He was such a nice man and was always so upbeat and kind to me.
Doreen Cole, College of Dentistry
April 23, 2021
You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Russ and Jodi Gates
March 25, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, we will very much miss ornery Ken stopping by and giving us all a hard time. Our thoughts & prayers are with Emily and the family.
Havelock Great Western Bank
March 25, 2021
Believe my husband, Dean Fisher, worked with Ken at Frontier Airlines. Still remember the good times we had back then. Hope your good memories will help you cope with Ken's loss.
Barbara Fisher-Schweppe
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Thinking of the family
Alan and Helen Martin
March 25, 2021
