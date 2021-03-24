Kenneth W. Schmale

February 18, 1935 - March 20, 2021

Kenneth W. Schmale, 86, of Lincoln passed away March 20, 2021. Born February 18, 1935 near Campbell, NE to Albert and Esther (Meyer) Schmale. Ken served in the U. S. Army. He owned H & H Plastic for 25 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and worked on the event staff at UNL for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Emily (married 58 years); son Bryan; daughter Suzanne (Edward) Reinke; grandchildren Thomas and Alaina Reinke, all of Lincoln; sister Audrey (Ken) Peil, Blue Hill, NE. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (3-27-21) Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith Lutheran Church. No visitation, as it was Ken's wish to be cremated. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com