Kenneth "Sonny" Stabler

January 3, 1934 - December 14, 2021

Kenneth "Sonny" Stabler, BoN SoN NoNge (Little Buffalo in the Herd), age 87, Lincoln, passed away December 14, 2021. Born Winnebago, NE, January 3, 1934. Sonny was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a proud member of the Omaha Nation of Nebraska and the INke Cabe Buffalo clan. On December 14, 2021 he started his journey to that better place. He was a Christian and believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior.

Sonny served in the United States Army during the Korean War. As a young man, he enjoyed ice skating, was a guitar player in a band, a boxer, loved the game of baseball, was a Husker football fan and a fan of the KC Royals. He provided for his family by being a roofer for the city of Lincoln. Later in his early years, he became an actor in documentaries and movies, such as The Indian Runner, directed by Sean Penn.

Sonny has four children: Kendra, Kinda, Charley and Eddy Stabler. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived a full life and will be deeply missed.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Indian Center, 1100 Military Road, Lincoln. Burial will be in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.